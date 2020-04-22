Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.24 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,939 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of R1 RCM worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

