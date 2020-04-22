Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

