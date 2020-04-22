Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.92 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average is $224.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $833,003.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,147 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,959.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

