Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 17,586 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

