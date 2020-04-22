Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 504 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.84, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,415 shares of company stock worth $64,512,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

