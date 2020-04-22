Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,382 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,216,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after acquiring an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

