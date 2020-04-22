Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 665 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

