Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 7,397 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

