Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

