Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $12.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

CLR stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

