Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Cooper Energy Ltd. (ASX:COE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.41. Cooper Energy shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 7,983,668 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.54. The stock has a market cap of $666.93 million and a P/E ratio of 102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.25.

About Cooper Energy (ASX:COE)

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the discovery, commercialization, and sale of gas to south-east Australia. The company's principal project is the Sole gas project, which is under development in the offshore Gippsland Basin. It operates offshore gas production and exploration projects in the Otway Basin; and offshore gas exploration and development projects in the Gippsland Basin, as well as an onshore oil production and exploration project from the western flank of the Cooper Basin.

