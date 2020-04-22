Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,266 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

