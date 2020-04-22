Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,950 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

