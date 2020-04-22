Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

