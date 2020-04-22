Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 441.3% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PEP stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

