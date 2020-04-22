Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Corelogic stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $237,843. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Corelogic by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 384,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

