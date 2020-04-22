Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,582 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

