Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker Sells 1,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $301.33 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

