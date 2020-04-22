Credit Suisse Group Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $41.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

