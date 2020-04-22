Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

CRSP opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

