Critical Contrast: Atento (NYSE:ATTO) & Internet Gold Golden Lines (NYSE:IGLD)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atento and Internet Gold Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 461.45%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.76% -6.18% -1.34% Internet Gold Golden Lines -8.07% -56.13% -3.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atento and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.04 -$81.30 million ($0.32) -3.06 Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Atento has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Summary

Atento beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

