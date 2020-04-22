Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,913 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.