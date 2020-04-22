Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 8,910 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period.

KWEB opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

