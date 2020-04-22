Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.42. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $870.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

