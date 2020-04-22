Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

