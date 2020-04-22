Csenge Advisory Group Buys 915 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.