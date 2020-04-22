Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 524,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

