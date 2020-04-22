Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.