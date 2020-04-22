Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after acquiring an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $120,758.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

