Csenge Advisory Group Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sony were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sony by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 9.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

