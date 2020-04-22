Csenge Advisory Group Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 229.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

