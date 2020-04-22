Csenge Advisory Group Has $406,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

