Csenge Advisory Group Has $436,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in American Tower by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 45.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

