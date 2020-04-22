Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after buying an additional 69,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.