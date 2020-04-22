Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 129 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.07. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

