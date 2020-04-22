Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 462 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

