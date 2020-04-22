Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,889 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

