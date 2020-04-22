Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after buying an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

