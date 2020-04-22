Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

