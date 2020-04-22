CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

