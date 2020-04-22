Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 91,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 106,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.