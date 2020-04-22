Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

