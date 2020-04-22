D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

