DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $525.00

Shares of DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 925 ($12.17), with a volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($12.17).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 952.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 983.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

About DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

