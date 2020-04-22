DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $308.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $329.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $1,895,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,561 shares of company stock worth $27,610,432. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

