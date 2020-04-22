DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.70

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and traded as low as $128.55. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 280,326 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.90. The company has a market capitalization of $280.85 million and a PE ratio of 62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.