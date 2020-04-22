Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (ETR: DLG) recently:

4/16/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €27.04 ($31.44) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.64.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

