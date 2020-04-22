Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

