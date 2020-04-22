Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $131.92

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and traded as low as $76.48. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 402,300 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jacobs & Co. CA owned about 0.84% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

