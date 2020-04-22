DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 67.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

